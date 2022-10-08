Lumentum expands manufacturing in Slovenia

Lumentum has expanded its manufacturing operations and advanced R&D in Škoflijica, Slovenia for specialty optical fibers that are essential components of many Lumentum products. This expansion more than doubles Lumentum's manufacturing and R&D footprint in Slovenia.

The state-of-the-art facility includes a Center of Excellence for advanced R&D to develop fundamental laser component technology in addition to products. The site includes a 137,000 square foot plot with plans for further future expansion to align capacity with the growing demand for specialty fibers in industrial, communications, and other growing new applications.

"I am very excited about the manufacturing and advanced R&D expansion in Slovenia," said Alex Schoenfelder, senior vice president and general manager of commercial lasers. "Specialty optical fibers are a key enabling component for industrial fiber lasers and increasingly for other new applications in the industrial, life sciences, and communications markets. Our team in Slovenia has given us unique fibers that enable differentiated performance and cost."



