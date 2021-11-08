Lockheed Martin and Verizon demo 5G.MIL drones

Lockheed Martin and Verizon demonstrated 5G-enabled drones for capturing and securely transfering real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data from aircraft in flight.
The demonstration, which occurred at Lockheed Martin’s 5G test range in Waterton, Colorado, used mmWave 5G to move data from aircraft in flight over Lockheed Martin’s multi-site, multi-vendor 5G.MIL pilot network.
The companies said the ability to use private and public 5G networks is key because it will extend the reach of 5G.MIL technology to a range of military environments where commercial networks may not be available or appropriate.
The drones then successfully located a target in the field that was transmitting a low power RF signal. The signal was detected because real-time drone sensing data was transmitted over the Verizon network and then processed by advanced signal processing algorithms running on edge compute resources, enabling geolocation of the signal source.
“To stay ahead of our adversaries, military decision-makers need the timely and accurate information that 5G.MIL delivered in this demonstration,” said Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL Programs at Lockheed Martin. “By blending advanced commercial 5G capabilities with military capabilities using secure, open standards, we are helping to make the DOD’s vision for integrated deterrence a reality.”
“Verizon is the network America relies on, and our Private 5G Ultra Wideband networks provide the security, reliability, capacity and low latency that the defense sector depends on,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President for Technology and Product Development at Verizon. "By demonstrating the mission critical connectivity that our network provides, we are demonstrating how 5G and edge computing can help the DOD address their strategic priorities and continue to develop advanced solutions.”
https://www.verizon.com/about/news/lockheed-martin-verizon-demonstrate-5g-connected-isr