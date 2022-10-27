LightCounting: Optical components forecast

The transceiver market is on track for another year of strong (14%) revenue growth in 2022, after increasing by 10% in 2021, and 17% in 2020, according to an updated Optical Components forecast from LightCounting. The report predicts growth will slow to 4% in 2023, prior to recovering in 2024-2025.

Some highlights:

Strong sales of DWDM and Ethernet optics accounted for most of the market growth in 2021 and these segments are projected to lead the growth in 2022-2027.

Sales of optical interconnects, mostly Active Optical Cables (AOCs), will also increase at double digit rates over the next 5 years.

PON sales for FTTx networks will remain steady, as the China market ends its 10G cycle and North America and Europe ramp up 10G PON deployments, driven by government funding programs.

25G and 50G PON provide new growth later in the forecast period. Wireless fronthaul is one area of weakness, since 5G network deployments in China are reaching completion. This segment will return to growth in 2026-2027 with the onset of 6G deployments.

https://www.lightcounting.com/newsletter/october-2022-market-forecast-151