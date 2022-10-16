Kyndryl, Microsoft and Dell partner on a hybrid cloud solution

Kyndryl, Microsoft and Dell Technologies introduced a hybrid cloud solution that combines elements of Microsoft Azure, Kyndryl managed services and Dell Technologies infrastructure.

The new Kyndryl Distributed Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) with Azure Arc consists of Dell Integrated System for Azure Stack HCI, based on Dell PowerEdge servers and Microsoft Azure Stack HCI software. Businesses will be able to transform their on-premises and remote workloads through fully managed distributed cloud services, high-performance operations and full-stack lifecycle management.

Customers can deploy Kyndryl Distributed Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with Azure Arc in a data center, remote office and branch office (ROBO) locations or even next to an assembly line in a factory to run augmented reality maintenance and repair (ARMAR) in real-time and collect IoT data to derive insights for predictive maintenance and manage operations.

“We are glad to collaborate with Microsoft and Dell Technologies to help customers benefit from cloud automation and centralized management of their IT and operational environments, all while supporting performance and compliance requirements,” said Stephen Leonard, Kyndryl’s Strategic Global Alliances Leader. “Our new HCI offering provides flexibility of data deployments and access with advanced security capabilities, whether workloads are in the cloud, on-premises, or remote locations.”

https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/news/2022/10/kyndryl-microsoft-and-dell-technologies-unveil-solution