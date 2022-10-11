Keysight intros new network packet brokers for 400G visibility

Keysight Technologies introduced new Vision 400 Series Network Packet Brokers to deliver advanced visibility in high-speed 400G hybrid networks.

The platform offers advanced packet grooming features that strip and terminate 20 different tunnel headers to eliminate blind spots in complex software-defined networks used for application delivery. Multiple port configurations support current network performance while ensuring the networks can be upgraded with 10G/25G/40G/50G/100G/200G/400G offerings. It also offers support for both NRZ and PAM4 standards for maximum port density and flexibility.

“With the complexity and data demands of today’s networks, Keysight understands that IT and SecOps teams need scalable, high-performance, and highly flexible network monitoring solutions that offer full visibility into everything happening in their network,” said Recep Ozdag, General Manager and Vice President of Keysight’s Network Visibility Solutions. “We are excited to announce the Vision 400 Series Packet Brokers for customers to deploy as they transition to high-speed 400G networks to support and secure applications.”

