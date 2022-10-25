Juniper's Q3 sales rise 19% yoy, strong 400G momentum

Juniper Networks reported Q3 2022 net revenues of $1,414.6 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year and an increase of 11% sequentially. Non-GAAP net income was $190.8 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year, and an increase of 40% sequentially, resulting in non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.58.

“We delivered record revenue results during the September quarter. Product sales grew 25% year-over-year and we saw double-digit year-over-year growth across all customer verticals and all customer solutions,” said Juniper’s CEO, Rami Rahim. “Our teams are executing extremely well. Based on our current demand, our strong backlog and the actions we’ve taken to procure more supply, we expect to deliver continued revenue strength in Q4, and sustained growth in 2023 and beyond.”

