ITU elects Doreen Bogdan-Martin as Secretary-General

Member states of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have elected Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States to serve as the organization's next Secretary-General for a four year term. She replaces Houlin Zhao of China in the ITU's top leadership role. She will begin her term on 1 January 2023.

Bogdan-Martin will be the first woman to lead ITU, which was established in 1865 and became a United Nations specialized agency in 1947.

Ms Bogdan-Martin has held leadership positions in international telecommunications policy for over two decades, including the last three years as Director of the ITU's Telecommunications Development Bureau. In her candidate statements, said she would work to achieve "digital connectivity that is safe, inclusive, and affordable."

https://www.itu.int/en/mediacentre/Pages/PR-2022-09-29-ITU-SG-elected-Doreen-Bogdan-Martin.aspx