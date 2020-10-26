IP Infusion and Marvell develop Ethernet switching solutions

IP Infusion is collaborating with Marvell Technologyto develop new Ethernet switching solutions to intelligently enable secure and efficient data transport in Service Provider networks.

The new solutions, which include IP Infusion’s OcNOS software and Marvell’s switch silicon, will be built with the flexibility and feature depth needed to fulfill the imminent needs of the radio access and carrier edge networks to support 5G transformation.

The companies said their offerings will bolster the development of open and disaggregated solutions, in line with the principles of Telecom Infra Project, adding new merchant silicon options while reducing deployment CapEx and OpEx, compared to alternatives. Telecom Infra Project is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity.

“The IP Infusion and Marvell collaboration will help to bring more technological diversity to the telecom ecosystem,” said Kristian Toivo, Executive Director of Telecom Infra Project. “Marvell’s silicon advances integrated with IP Infusion’s robust software will help accelerate the move to disaggregated and open solutions, which are essential for delivering more choice, flexibility and innovation in the way networks are built.”

