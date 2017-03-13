Intel's Mobileye files for IPO

Intel's subsidiary, Mobileye, filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.
Mobileye intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “MBLY.”
Intel plans IPO for Mobileye
Intel plans to take Mobileye public in the United States in mid-2022 via an initial public offering (IPO) of newly issued Mobileye stock.Intel will remain the majority owner of Mobileye, and the two companies will continue as strategic partners, collaborating on projects as they pursue the growth of computing in the automotive sector.Mobileye focuses on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving solutions. In 2021, Mobileye shipped...
Intel acquires Moovit for Urban Mobility App
Intel has acquired Moovit, an Israeli-based mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions company, for approximately $900 million ($840 million net of Intel Capital equity gain). Moovit's urban mobility application offers multimodal trip planning by combining public transportation, bicycle and scooter services, ride-hailing, and car-sharing. The app has more than 800 million users and services in 3,100 cities across 102 countries. Moovit was founded in...
Intel to Acquire Mobileye for $15.3 Billion - Automated Driving
Intel agreed to acquire Mobileye, a developer of machine vision systems for automated driving, for $63.54 per share in cash, representing a fully-diluted equity value of approximately $15.3 billion and an enterprise value of $14.7 billion. The acquisition will couple the best-in-class technologies from both companies, including Intel’s high-performance computing and connectivity expertise and Mobileye’s leading computer vision expertise to create...