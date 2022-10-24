Intel Foundry Services forms USMAG Alliance

Intel Foundry Services (IFS) announced a new United States Military, Aerospace and Government( USMAG) Alliance to bring together a trusted design ecosystem with U.S.-based manufacturing to enable assured chip design and production on advanced process technologies and meet the stringent design and production requirements of national security applications.

The program’s initial members include leading companies like Cadence, Synopsys, Siemens EDA, Intrinsix and Trusted Semiconductor Solutions.

Through the USMAG Alliance, IFS will collaborate with members to enable their readiness to support MAG designs on leading-edge technology nodes. The alliance will ensure that EDA members’ tools are optimized to deliver secure design methodologies and flows and enabled to operate in secure design environments, while meeting the requirements of IFS’ process design kits (PDK). IFS will also work with IP-provider members to deliver design IP blocks that serve MAG specifications for quality and reliability. Finally, IFS will enable the members who provide design services to implement USMAG design projects using IFS reference flows and methodologies. The USMAG Alliance will provide an assured and scalable path for customers to deploy designs that fully achieve the unique requirements of MAG applications.

“Semiconductors enable technologies critical to U.S. national security and economic and global competitiveness. Intel is committed to restoring end-to-end U.S. chipmaking leadership through major investments in both R&D and scale manufacturing here in the United States. As the only U.S.-based foundry with leading-edge process capabilities, IFS is uniquely positioned to lead this effort and galvanize the ecosystem to build a more resilient and secure supply chain for U.S. military, aerospace and government customers,” stated Randhir Thakur, president of Intel Foundry Services.

The new USMAG Alliance builds on IFS’ leadership role in the U.S. Department of Defense Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) program. The RAMP-C program facilitates the use of a U.S.-based commercial semiconductor foundry ecosystem to fabricate the assured leading-edge custom and integrated circuits and commercial products required for critical Department of Defense systems.

https://www.intc.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/1585/intel-foundry-services-forms-alliance-to-enable-national