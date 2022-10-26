Indonesia's Moratelindo upgrades optical transport with Nokia

Moratelindo, which is one of the largest private telecommunications infrastructure and network providers in Indonesia, has deployed Nokia's optical transport solution to boost the network capacity in Jakarta and Java island.

Nokia's solution also includes the 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) to help Moratelindo maximize the reach and capacity of the transport network.

Michael McPhail, Chief Technology Officer at PT. Mora Telematika Indonesia, said: "Nokia is a global leader in optical transport technology and its PSE-V solution will allow us to cost-efficiently and sustainably upgrade our optical backbone. The modernization of the optical network will enable us to increase capacity per module while bringing down the cost. This crucial upgrade will further deepen our engagement with Nokia and allow us to maintain our competitive edge by further improving network performance.”