Google Fiber to launch 5 Gbps and 8 Gbps residential tiers

Google Fiber believes the new 5 Gig and 8 Gig will appeal to creative professionals, people working in the cloud or with large data, households with large shared internet demands.
The company also notes that it is currently field testing a 20G service.
https://fiber.google.com/blog/2022/10/ready-for-faster-internet-be-trusted.html
- Google Fiber is available in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Huntsville, Kansas City, Nashville, Orange County, Provo, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Raleigh-Durham, and coming to Omaha and West Des Moines.