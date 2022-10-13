Google Fiber to launch 5 Gbps and 8 Gbps residential tiers

Google Fiber plans to launch 5 Gig and 8 Gig symmetrical residential service beginning in early 2023. Pricing will $125/month for 5 Gig and $150/month for 8 Gig, including a Wi-Fi 6 router, up to two mesh extenders and professional installation.

Google Fiber believes the new 5 Gig and 8 Gig will appeal to creative professionals, people working in the cloud or with large data, households with large shared internet demands.

The company also notes that it is currently field testing a 20G service.

https://fiber.google.com/blog/2022/10/ready-for-faster-internet-be-trusted.html