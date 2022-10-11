Google Cloud Next: Cloud-native networks and 5G edge

In this 26-minute session, Gabriele Di Piazza, Sr. Director, Product Management, Google Cloud discusses network evolution with guests from Bell Canada and AT&T.

Topics include: (1) How Google Cloud is helping CSPs transform (2) 5G cloud-native network evolution (3) Bell Canada's journey to cloud-native (4) 5G edge monetization

Summary: Delivering a cloud based telecom core and radio access network (RAN) is key to ensuring Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are able to deliver smart and connected use cases for consumers and enterprises. The increased network agility will enable CSPs to drive new experiences and improve efficiencies across all industries. Deploying new networks and applications requires a new type of edge infrastructure, automation, and connectivity.

https://cloud.withgoogle.com/next/catalog?session=MOD204#modernize