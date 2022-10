Google Cloud announced new regions in five more countries: Austria, Greece, Norway, South Africa, and Sweden. This builds on new cloud regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, and Thailand that were announced in August. In addition, Google Cloud already opened new regions this year in in Milan, Italy; Paris, France; Madrid, Spain; Columbus, Ohio; and Dallas, Texas.

Google Cloud currently encompasses a total of 35 regions, 106 zones, 173 network edge locations and 22 subsea cables in over 200 countries and territories.

