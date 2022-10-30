Germany opens ground station for optical satellite links

Earlier this month, the Institute of Communications and Navigation of the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) inaugurated a ground station at its Oberpfaffenhofen site to test optical satellite links.
The newly expanded ground station in Oberpfaffenhofen will make it possible to test and further develop its numerous applications, including satellite-based quantum communication solutions.
The centrepiece of the new optical ground station is a new telescope with a diameter of 80 centimetres. The telescope is a Coudé focus telescope, in which the light collected by the telescope is guided via mirrors directly into a laboratory.