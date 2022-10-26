Fujikura develops high-performance heat pipe for data center cooling

Fujikura introduced a high performance heat pipe for data center cooling that doubles the maximum heat transfer capacity compared with our conventional products.

A heat pipe is an evacuated and sealed container charged with a small quantity of working fluid. Without the assistance of any external force, a heat pipe can transfer heat from one end to other by the repeated action of vaporization and condensation. A new wick structure was developed to enhance the performance of traditional heat pipe. Maximum heat transfer capacity of the new heat pipe (original diameter 8mm and flattening thickness 4mm) reached to 100[W] compared to that of the conventional types 55[W].



