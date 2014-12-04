Far North Fiber advances plans for arctic cable from Europe to Asia

Far North Fiber, an international consortium consisting of Finland’s Cinia Oy, Alaska’s Far North Digital and Japan’s ARTERIA Networks Corporation, is moving ahead with plans for a 17,000 km Trans-Arctic Fiber cable connecting Japan, North America, and Ireland and Scandinavia.

Far North Fiber estimates the system will be ready for service by the end of 2026.

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has been selected to build and install the submarine cable and equipment required for this project.

“Far North Fiber will be the first multicontinental cable system through the Arctic. It provides a backbone that offers enhanced opportunities for economic development, international security, and a greener footprint for the buildout of global digital infrastructure,” says Ari-Jussi Knaapila, CEO of Cinia.

Koji Kabumoto, Representative Director, President & CEO of ARTERIA, commented: " The FNF is to build a network that directly connects Europe and Asia with low latency through the Northwest Passage, and Japan will serve as the gateway to Asia. It is our pleasure to be involved in this journey, as the project is expected to contribute the development of digital societies in Japan and Asia in a wide range of fields, including industry, academia, and culture."



