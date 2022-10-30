Ericsson Network Slicing runs during Singapore F1 Grand Prix

During the recent Grand Prix Season Singapore 2022 (GPSS 2022) in October, Singtel employed Ericsson’s Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning feature to deliver end-to-end network slicing in a live 5G Standalone network to power 5G experiences and festivities along the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Network slicing creates a logically separated, self-contained slice of the network, offering differentiated service performance with prioritised assurance on speed, latency and reliability. Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning is a software solution that allocates spectrum resources at millisecond level scheduling.

Ericsson’s end-to-end network slicing solution also included cloud-native capabilities to create a dedicated slice of its network that was reserved for subscribers of Sports Plus on Singtel’s app marketplace, CAST. This meant subscribers could enjoy seamless video streaming of the action of the high-velocity race from wherever they were. The network delivered the live content even in congested areas along the Marina Bay Street Circuit due to the dedicated capacity being allocated to the service.

Singtel announced in July that it had achieved over 95 percent 5G Standalone nationwide coverage – three years ahead of the regulator’s deadline.

Mark Chong, Group Chief Technology Officer, Singtel, said, ”We’re proud to have been the official network partner of the GPSS, providing race spectators and attendees of the various GPSS related events with the superior features of Singapore’s most powerful 5G network. With the world’s first application of end-to-end network slicing technology to our CAST app, we were able to provide F1 fans a superior viewing experience of the action on the track and enhance the experience of 5G race-related activations held across the island.”

Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore states:” The fast and efficient delivery of services as well as high-quality user experience provided by Singtel CAST was enabled by a range of Ericsson technologies working together to deliver a full end-to-end network slice on 5G sites surrounding the F1 race. With Singtel CAST subscribers being assigned the premium slice, they were able to enjoy the full race via seamless video streaming even in congested areas along the F1 race.” Around 302,000 fans turned up for the Singapore Grand Prix this year.