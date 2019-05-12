Sunday, October 2, 2022

Ericsson to supply 5G FWA in Greenland

Ericsson is expanding its partnership with Tusass for the joint vision of a wireless Greenland. The partnership started in 2017 with a complete modernization of the mobile network while simultaneously adding high-quality 4G services across all populated areas in Greenland.

Now non-standalone (NSA) Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) 5G will be rolled out in Sisimiut, Maniitsoq, and Narsaq, before it is realized in several places in the rest of the country.

Tusass’ CEO Kristian Reinert Davidsen says: “By deploying 5G we will touch the daily life of all Greenlanders. Mobile connections are extremely important in the Arctics and to many families and households in Greenland it is the only line of contact.” 

Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson says: “With our resilient 5G technology, the people of Greenland will be able to connect over vast distances, bringing people closer to each other and to the rest of the world. From a broad perspective, this partnership serves the digitalization of Greenland, from enabling use cases for control of critical infrastructure and remote devices to bringing new entertainment services for the people. Regardless of how challenging the project is or extreme the weather conditions, Ericsson remains committed to create a wireless Greenland together with Tusass.” 

  • TELE Greenland A/S was rebranded as Tusass in 2021. Tusass is Greenlandic slang for "talk to you later".

TELE Greenland rules out Huawei for 5G

Friday, December 27, 2019    

TELE Greenland said in a statement that it has ruled out Huawei as a supplier for a future 5G rollout. Currently, the carrier has some Huawei gear in its network, although Ericsson is the principal supplier of its 4G network. TELE Greenland is able to provide mobile broadband to 92% of the population. The population of Greenland is approximately 56,000. https://telepost.gl/da/nyheder/tele-greenland-as-om-4g-mobile-first-og-5g-i-groenland Subsea...

Subsea connectivity restored to northern Greenland

Sunday, May 12, 2019    

Following repairs to a subsea cable linking Greenland and Canada, connectivity has been restored to customers north of the town of Sisimiut. The population of South Greenland will have to wait for another 15-20 days before the southern branch of the damaged subsea cable is repaired. Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark with a population of about 56,000, most of whom live along fjords in the southwest. TELE-POST is the service provider...

