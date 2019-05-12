Ericsson to supply 5G FWA in Greenland

Ericsson is expanding its partnership with Tusass for the joint vision of a wireless Greenland. The partnership started in 2017 with a complete modernization of the mobile network while simultaneously adding high-quality 4G services across all populated areas in Greenland.

Now non-standalone (NSA) Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) 5G will be rolled out in Sisimiut, Maniitsoq, and Narsaq, before it is realized in several places in the rest of the country.

Tusass’ CEO Kristian Reinert Davidsen says: “By deploying 5G we will touch the daily life of all Greenlanders. Mobile connections are extremely important in the Arctics and to many families and households in Greenland it is the only line of contact.”

Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson says: “With our resilient 5G technology, the people of Greenland will be able to connect over vast distances, bringing people closer to each other and to the rest of the world. From a broad perspective, this partnership serves the digitalization of Greenland, from enabling use cases for control of critical infrastructure and remote devices to bringing new entertainment services for the people. Regardless of how challenging the project is or extreme the weather conditions, Ericsson remains committed to create a wireless Greenland together with Tusass.”

TELE Greenland A/S was rebranded as Tusass in 2021. Tusass is Greenlandic slang for "talk to you later".



