Ericsson confirms 5G contract with Reliance Jio

Ericsson signed a long-term strategic 5G contract with Indian communications service provider (CSP) Reliance Jio to roll out 5G Standalone (SA) in the country.

Ericsson’s energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions (from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio) and E-band microwave mobile transport solutions will be deployed in the 5G network for Jio.All products and solutions are deployed on new-build 5G SA networks, designed to maximize the benefits of 5G to CSPs and their customers – whether individual subscribers or enterprise and industry customers.

Ericsson notes that it has played a pivotal role in powering virtually every facet of telecommunications in India, from setting up the first switch in India in 1903 to providing connectivity across 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: “India is building world-class digital infrastructure that will drive innovation, job creation and entrepreneurship across the country. We are happy to partner with Jio in those ambitions, through Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity, which will be a major catalyst in meeting those digital transformation goals across society, enterprise and industry.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2022/10/ericsson-partners-with-jio-to-build-indias-first-5g-standalone-network-to-achieve-indias-digital-leadership