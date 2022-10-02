Ericsson and O2 Telefónica demo 5G microwave backhaul at 10 Gbps

Ericsson and O2 Telefónica demonstrated 5G wireless backhaul at speeds of up to 10 Gbps over a distance of more than 10km.

Ericsson said the demo showed that microwave backhaul over traditional bands can support the continued build-out of high-performing 5G networks and enhanced mobile broadband services from urban to suburban and rural areas – one of the key challenges facing communications service providers in scaling up their 5G deployment.

“We deliver fast mobile 5G connections to millions of customers across Germany. Bringing digitalization to suburban and rural areas through mobile connectivity and fast 5G network rollout has therefore priority for us,” says Aysenur Senyer, Director of Transport Networks at O2 Telefónica.

“Together with our partner Ericsson, we are pioneering new powerful microwave solutions using Carrier Aggregation and MIMO technology to backhaul 5G traffic over long distances in rural areas, when fiber is not an option. This type of technology enables us to deliver fiber-like connectivity via microwave and further accelerate our 5G deployment.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/news/2022/9/ericsson-and-o2-telefonica-demo-5g-wireless-backhaul-for-non-urban-areas