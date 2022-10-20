Equinix invests $45million for 2nd data center in Bogota

Equinix announced a US$45 million investment for the construction of BG2, a new International Business Exchange (IBX) in Bogotá - its second data center in Colombia.

The new facility, which is scheduled to open in the first half of 2023, will offer around 32,000 square feet (approximately 2,900 square meters) of colocation space, making it one of the largest data centers in Colombia.

The initial phase of BG2 will have a capacity for 550 cabinets, with space for additional cabinets in future phases. At full build, the facility will provide capacity for 1,100 cabinets.

