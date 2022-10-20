Equinix invests $45million for 2nd data center in Bogota

Equinix announced a US$45 million investment for the construction of BG2, a new International Business Exchange (IBX) in Bogotá - its second data center in Colombia.
The initial phase of BG2 will have a capacity for 550 cabinets, with space for additional cabinets in future phases. At full build, the facility will provide capacity for 1,100 cabinets.
