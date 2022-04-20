Equinix expands to Indonesia

Equinix announced its expansion to INDONESIA with plans for an approximately $74 million International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in the heart of Jakarta.

The eight-story facility is scheduled to open by the second half of 2024, expected to provide more than 1,600 cabinets and more than 5,300 square meters of colocation space when fully built. Located in Jakarta's Central Business District and in close proximity to major internet exchanges, the new IBX data center will provide Indonesian businesses and foreign businesses operating in Indonesia with the digital infrastructure and vibrant ecosystems for optimal performance.

Jeremy Deutsch, President, Asia-Pacific, Equinix said: "Our IBX data center in Jakarta will add a strategically important, high-growth market to Equinix's extensive network of interconnected data centers across the world. Having a presence in Indonesia allows Equinix to provide digital infrastructure that enables local businesses to tap growth opportunities abroad and support global organizations looking to access the expanding Indonesian digital economy. We look forward to working closely with local authorities, network providers and the broader industry ecosystem players to help unleash Indonesia's digital potential."

Inclusive of this recent announcement, Equinix has 50 major projects that are currently underway across 35 metros in 22 countries, including new data center builds in Dublin, Montréal, New York, Paris and Warsaw. Most recently, Equinix entered Chile and Peru with a total of five IBX data centers, with an enterprise value estimated at approximately $735 million. The company has also completed its acquisition of West African data center and connectivity solutions provider MainOne for an enterprise value of $320 million.

In Asia-Pacific, Equinix announced an initial investment of over $86 million to build Equinix's third IBX data center in Mumbai and an investment of over $64 million for its first IBX data center in Chennai.

Equinix now has 248 data centers across 71 metros and 32 countries.

https://www.equinix.com/newsroom/press-releases/2022/10/equinix-expands-to-indonesia-with-74m-data-center-investment