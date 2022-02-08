EllaLink plans petabit cable along Portugal's coast

EllaLink, which operates a subsea cable directly connecting Europe to Latin America, plans to build a direct connection between Sines and the Lisbon Metro Area via a new subsea cable.

The multi-petabit capacity "Olisipo" system will connect all the international submarine landings in Portugal with the major data centers in the region, including the data centers of Start Campus NEST in Sines and Altice LDV in Lisbon. The cable will land in Carcavelos and Sines and will be ready to branch into Seixal & Sesimbra cable landing stations and connect the Setubal area.

The unrepeatered, 110km fully buried cable will incorporate 288 fibers, providing a design capacity of 4.3 Petabits. The cable robustness will be enforced by particular care given to route engineering with special attention to cable crossing, full subsea and terrestrial burial strategy, full cable armouring and extra shore-end protection with bore pipe in Sines.

The Olisipo system will provide direct POP to POP connectivity at fibre pair level between the main Data Centres located in Sines and Lisbon Metro Area, connecting at day one

https://ella.link/2022/10/18/olisipo-the-new-ellalink-cable-petabits/

EllaLink opens PoP with Brazil's GlobeNet Ellalink, Subsea EllaLink announced a new PoP with GlobeNet in Fortaleza, Brazil. Brazilian customers of GlobeNet will be able to use the EllaLink cable - which stretches 6,000 km between Fortaleza (Ceará) and Sines (Portugal) - to access service content providers and Internet Exchange Points (IXs) in Europe. Similarly, European companies will be able to use the EllaLink cable to access GlobeNet's network.GlobeNet offers direct low-latency routes and advanced... READ MORE

EllaLink cites 30% less latency for gamers on transatlantic link Ellalink, Subsea EllaLink said its new fiber optic submarine cable linking Europe with Latin America enables gamers on both continents to play online matches with 30% less latency. EllaLink has entered into a partnership with IP Telecom - which provides differentiated IP transit access to the main content servers spread across the European continent - and with NoPing, a high-performance solution for latency improvement focused on the online gaming segment.Inaugurated... READ MORE



