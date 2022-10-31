Egypt inaugurates Red2Med cable along west bank of Suez

Last week, Telecom Egypt's CEO and Managing Director, Adel Hamed, along with Egyptian government officials officially inaugurated “Red2Med,” a new submarine and terrestrial cable running from the Ras Ghareb landing point in the Red Sea to the landing station in Port Said in the Mediterranean Sea through Internet Corridor of Egypt (ICE).

Red2Med is composed of three segments which are detached from the conventional public roads: from the south the Red Sea subsea festoon cable linking Ras Ghareb, Zaafarana and Suez, then extending to the ICE terrestrial from Suez to Port said, and finally connecting to the planned Mediterranean Sea subsea festoon cable.

ICE is a 200 km, one-of-a-kind crossing route connecting the new Suez 2 and Port Said 2 landing stations. This new terrestrial fiber optic route runs through Morshedeen route on the west bank of the highly-secured Suez Canal campus.

Telecom Egypt says the Red2Med system will encourage and support better international connectivity between East and West, connecting Europe, Africa and Asia.

Hamed stated that launching Red2Med is a remarkable achievement and a breakthrough in the submarine cables industry, as it cements Egypt’s position as a regional data hub. He added that Telecom Egypt is pleased to offer the new cable system, a brand-new optical path that will encourage and support better international connectivity.

