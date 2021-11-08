DZS breaks terabit barrier with V6 fiber access platform

DZS expanded its fiber access portfolio with a multi-terabit, 6 rack unit (6RU) ONT platform for serving XGS-PON and other fiber access service in high-density locations aggregating over 24,000 subscribers.

The new DZS Velocity V6 system scales to 800 Gbps of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, supporting today's 10 gigabit-class services. DZS says its V6 system design will support in-place upgrades to future 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps PON while maintaining non-blocking performance.

DZS' Cloud software solutions brings orchestration, automation, service assurance and WiFi experience management capabilities.

Significantly, the 6RU ONT provides a direct, form-factor replacement for Huawei OLTs while significantly delivering greater performance and subscriber density. This enables the platform to be depolyed by service providers seeking to “cap and grow“ or “rip and replace“ their existing Huawei fiber access deployments.

“The disruptive innovation underpinning our next generation Velocity V6 enables a cost-effective replacement option of Huawei’s legacy OLT, which has been deployed around the world and is of the same form fit size, though with unparalleled capacity and software defined intelligence,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO, DZS. “From a capacity, switching and fabric perspective, the future-proof V6 enables 800 Gbps of capacity per slot paving the way for 50/100G access technology. The V6 supports simultaneous 24,000 GPON/XGS PON subscribers in one compact system and is ideally suited for network designs of 20,000 to 20 million subscribers.”

“The DZS Velocity V6 can be easily inserted into existing environments to become the catalyst for transformation in any network. With its state-of-the-art performance in a 6RU chassis, non-blocking architecture, minimum latency optical broadband performance and the ability to shift from a centralized to a disaggregated deployment model, the DZS Velocity V6 stands ready to scale and transform as new advanced services emerge and future-generation technologies like 50 gigabit PON become available,” said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS.

