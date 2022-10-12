Dell’s Project Frontier targets edge operations

Dell Technologies unveiled Project Frontier, an edge operations software platform integrated with its edge portfolio of servers and switches.

Dell’s Project Frontier aims to more securely scale edge operations. Customers can expect:

Their choice of software applications, IoT frameworks, operational technologies (OT), multicloud environments and future technologies supported by an open design that will consolidate existing and new enterprise edge use cases.

Zero Trust-enabled security protection across edge applications, data and infrastructure, from design to deployment, backed by end-to-end supply chain security measures.

Greater efficiency and reliability of end-to-end edge operations with centralized management, zero-touch deployment and secure device onboarding.

Minimal need for IT expertise in the field with automation to streamline edge deployments and operations across potentially thousands of edge locations.

Integration of edge compute and storage hardware with workloads for ease of serviceability and increased security.

Global planning and support services across 170 countries.

Dell plans to deploy the edge platform in its own operations to deliver increased production line efficiencies by simplifying operations, securely connecting critical data from the production floor to IT infrastructure and enabling real-time reporting of automation data.

“We’re seeing exponential growth in applications running at the edge, making edge the next frontier of business transformation—where devices, infrastructure and data come together to deliver real-time insights at scale,” said Gil Shneorson, senior vice president of edge solutions, Dell Technologies. “With this growth, comes complexity. It’s not feasible to have IT staff deployed at every edge location. Our decades of edge experience combined with our new solutions help customers simplify their edge and streamline their data to gain insights ranging from factory safety and the speed and precision of patient care in hospitals, while providing more choice in how they realize their edge and multicloud technologies.”

