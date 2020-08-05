DE-CIX expands cloud connectivity in Dallas region

DE-CIX has enhanced its cloud connectivity capabilities in the Dallas market via the DE-CIX Dallas multi-service interconnection platform, which now offers direct access to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure solutions, including Microsoft Azure Peering Services – the most reliable and SLA-backed way to reach cloud-based Microsoft365 and Dynamics365 solutions.

DE-CIX Dallas' growing interconnection ecosystem now offers access to over 120 networks, including direct and dedicated access to clouds to support enterprise network requirements.

Once connected via DirectCLOUD, enterprises and ISPs serving enterprises benefit from DE-CIX’s business class interconnection services to readily set up VLANs for multi-cloud connectivity solutions. DE-CIX’s private connectivity capabilities deliver controlled, secure and direct connectivity to multiple global cloud providers through a single connection.

“Network interconnection and improving cloud access are growing concerns for enterprises.” comments Ed d’Agostino, VP and GM DE-CIX North America. “In developing the Dallas market, we specifically deployed our core switches where most networks reside. Our Transport Partner program enhances reach to DE-CIX Dallas through partner networks including Gigabit Communications, LOGIX Fiber Networks and PacketFabric that serve the greater Texas market. Now businesses across Texas can leverage turnkey access to DE-CIX Dallas to take advantage of the interconnection data gravity and our enhanced DirectCLOUD service capabilities available in the market.”

