DC BLOX breaks ground on Myrtle Beach Cable Landing Station

DC BLOX has commenced construction on its 15 megawatt international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, along with a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the southeast in Atlanta. The CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter 2024.

“We are celebrating the groundbreaking of the new Myrtle Beach cable landing station and the highly anticipated East-West dark fiber route across the Southeast. We thank all of our partners and local government officials who are helping to drive the development of this digital infrastructure across the region,” states Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX. “The rapid growth we are seeing in cities across the Southeast demand state-of-the-art digital infrastructure to enable local businesses and communities to stay connected, communicate, compete and thrive in the global economy.”

DC BLOX’s nearly 500-mile dark fiber route will be the first, high-capacity East-to-West fiber path from South Carolina through Georgia. It will connect from the Myrtle Beach CLS, through Charleston, Augusta, and Atlanta landing in Lithia Springs, Georgia with eight strategically located network aggregation facilities enabling regional cloud computing, wireless services, local content distribution and broadband access to underserved areas in both South Carolina and Georgia. The CLS facility in Myrtle Beach will be connected to five pre-positioned ocean bore pipes configured for up to five subsea cables originating from other continents. In addition, traditional colocation for communications providers, local enterprises, governments, and customer partner networks will be available.

