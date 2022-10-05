Credo intros 112G Retimer DSP with 1.6 Tbps capacity

Credo introduced a 112G LR (Long Reach) DSP with 1.6 Tbps of retiming capacity for supporting port speeds of 1.6T, 800G, 400G, 100G and down to 10G.

The new "Screaming Eagle" DSP is a third generation Credo 112G retimer and supports LR+ channels of 40dB+, enabling up to 1.6Tbps throughput in a single package. It adds a programmable MR (medium reach) mode to reduce SerDes power by 20% for C2M (chip-to-module) and VSR (very short reach) applications. Screaming Eagle 1.6T ships in a 23x23mm package, the industry’s smallest form factor for line card applications.

“Bandwidth is the catalyst for the digital economy and our end customers need increasing amounts of network speed to support the broad range of data hungry, vertical markets,” said Scott Feller, Vice President of Marketing at Credo. “Credo’s unique SerDes design approach enables us to deliver industry-leading performance, energy efficiency, and a cost advantage to our customers – such as the Hyperscalers – who are managing petabytes of information. Delivering 1.6 Tbps capacity is a necessity as this appetite for networking speeds continues to grow.”

https://credosemi.com/products/line-card/screaming-eagle/