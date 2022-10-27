Comcast's Xfinity Mobile reaches 5 million after 5 years

Comcast's Xfinity Mobile MVNO service has surpassed five million customer lines after five years on the market

“We set out to build a different kind of mobile service designed for the way people use their phones today – with the Internet at the center of the experience. Our goal is simple - keep our Internet customers happy with a mobile service that offers incredible value; attract new customers who want a great connectivity experience inside and away from the home; and build a profitable business that has a long runway for growth,” said Dave Watson, CEO, Comcast Cable. “We couldn’t be prouder of the exceptional mobile service we built with Xfinity Mobile and the impact it has had today with five million customer lines and counting.”



