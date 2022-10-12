Comcast promotes Mike Cavanagh to President

Comcast Corporation named Mike Cavanagh has been as President. With this promotion, Mike will work closely with Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company. Mike will be only the third President in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain Chief Financial Officer.

Mike joined Comcast seven years ago as Chief Financial Officer. With his leadership, the company has expanded its reach significantly in the US and globally. Mike came to Comcast after more than 20 years in the financial services industry. He was Co-CEO of JPMorgan Chase’s Corporate & Investment Bank from 2012 to 2014, a global leader in its industry with over $30 billion in revenue at the time and more than 60,000 employees located in nearly 100 countries. In this role, Mike co-headed all investment banking, cash management, investor services, and the largest global markets and trading business in the world. He also served as JPMorgan Chase’s CFO for six years – helping steer the company to successfully navigate the financial crisis.



