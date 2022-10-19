Cobalt Digital transports native SMPTE-2110 with ADVA Oscilloquartz

Cobalt Digital demonstrated high-speed transport of uncompressed audio and video signals in an SMPTE-2110 environment using ADVA’s Oscilloquartz timing technology. The trial network offers a simple, reliable and low-cost way to share broadcast streams in multiple digital formats at the highest quality.

The demonstration featured OSA 5401 small form-factor pluggable (SFP) PTP grandmasters and Digital’s high-density audio and video processing technology with native SMPTE-2110 support and multiple 25 Gbps Ethernet interfaces.

“This demo verifies the viability of an incredibly flexible technology for transporting video, audio and broadcast data without the need for compression or reformatting. With Indigo, our next-generation platform, and ADVA’s unique timing plug, the trial solution delivers the highest levels of availability and quality and with an extremely small footprint,” said Suzana Brady, SVP of worldwide sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital. “ADVA’s pluggable Oscilloquartz timing device enables quick and simple deployment in a power-on and run environment. It removes the complexity of local network configurations and can support both GNSS-based and arbitrary time modes.”

“Leveraging our most compact Oscilloquartz PTP timing technology, this demo shows how broadcast and media production network operators can achieve higher speeds while significantly improving efficiency. By processing natively over IP, Cobalt Digital’s platform removes complexity and significantly reduces cost,” commented Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “High-quality video and audio transmission rely on accurate and stable timing and our pluggable device was crucial to the success of this trial. The flexibility and simplicity of our accessSync™ OSA 5401 SyncPlug™ were key as well as its ability to distribute timing to many devices from a single SFP.”

