Cinchy, a start-up based in Toronto, raised US$14.5 million in Series B financing, for its data fabric and data mesh solutions for enterprises.

“Our mission is to liberate and harness the power of data, giving it back to teams and organizations to accelerate digital transformation and growth,” said Dan DeMers, CEO and co-founder of Cinchy. “We’re thrilled to partner with the team at Forgepoint Capital, which uniquely appreciates the importance of data layer controls and the enablement of data autonomy. This latest round of funding helps us expand our team and release new offerings that include pre-built dataware solutions designed to help organizations instantly liberate both trapped data and siloed SaaS applications.”

The funding round was led by Forgepoint Capital.

