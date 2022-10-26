Wednesday, October 26, 2022

China's State Grid Corp extends optical transport contract with Nokia

Wednesday, October 26, 2022    

China State Grid Corp. (SGCC), which is the world’s largest power utility, will deploy Nokia’s optical technology across Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi provinces, creating a world-class OTN backbone with the capacity, operational efficiency and intelligence required to support the Chinese power grid and provide highly-reliable service to its broad customer base.

SGCC supplies electrical power to more than 1.1 billion people across 26 provinces, covering 88% of Chinese national territory. The contract extends an existing relationship with Nokia.

The network is based Nokia’s family of 1830 Photonic Service Switch-x (PSS-x) P-OTN.

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/10/26/nokia-optical-transport-selected-by-state-grid-corporation-of-china-bringing-massive-scale-security-and-agility-to-nations-power-grid/