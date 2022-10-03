Calix names Michael Weening as president and CEO

Calix named Michael Weening as president and chief executive officer, replacing Carl Russo, who remains as Chairman of the Board.

Weening has been a member of the Calix leadership team for over six years. During his tenure at Calix, he has led functions including sales, services, marketing, products, and operations. In January of 2021, he was promoted to the role of president and chief operating officer.

“I joined Calix in 2016 because I was inspired by the Calix strategy to completely transform the broadband market at a time when the industry required transformation,” said Mr. Weening. “I believe that Calix is a special company where I can partner with and learn from a visionary leader, Carl Russo, and the entire Calix team. Thanks to Carl’s leadership, we have completed the second phase of our evolution - from a networking innovator to the broadband industry’s only platform and cloud company. I am honored to lead Calix as we enter the third phase of our evolution. "

“Michael has been a core leader and strategic contributor since joining Calix more than 6 years ago. In recent times, he has led the team as we have executed with excellence,” said Carl Russo, Calix board chairman. “Michael has the right vision and leadership for Calix as we become an ecosystem partner for broadband service providers. I am excited that our partnership will continue as I shift my focus to leading the board in our mission to ensure that Calix stays in front of this enormous opportunity.”