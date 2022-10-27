AWS sales hit $20.5 billion, growth rate now at 27% yoy

In its quarterly financial statement, Amazon reported AWS sales of $20.5 billion, a increase of 27% year-over-year (28% excluding changes in foreign exchange rates). AWS segment operating income was $5.4 billion, compared with operating income of $4.9 billion in third quarter 2021.

An interesting note -- AWS has supplied Snowball devices, which are ruggedized compute and storage hardware, to Ukraine to help secure, store, and transfer over 10 petabytes (10 million gigabytes) of essential data to the cloud. These Snowball devices were the foundation for the effort to preserve Ukraine’s data—including state registries, education records, and other essential databases—which are critical in rebuilding the country.

