AWS Local Zones open in Taipei and Delhi

AWS announced the opening of Local Zones in Taipei (Taiwan) and Delhi (India)

Applications hosted in a Local Zone benefit from very low (single-digit millisecond) latency access to EC2 instances and other AWS services. Local Zones also give AWS customers additional choices regarding data residency, giving them the ability to store and process sensitive data (often financial or personal in nature) in-country. However, Local Zones offer a subset of the services offered at AWS Regions and Availability Zones.

AWS said it is working to bring Local Zones to 33 cities in 27 countries including 6 in Latin America.

https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/aws-local-zones-expansion-taipei-and-delhi/

