AWS intros Amazon Neptune Serverless for graph databases

AWS introduced a serverless option for Amazon Neptune, which is itsfully managed graph database service for apps based on highly-connected datasets. Neptune supports open and popular graph query languages for powering use cases such as recommendation engines, fraud detection, knowledge graphs, drug discovery, and network security.

Neptune has always been fully managed and handles time-consuming tasks such as provisioning, patching, backup, recovery, failure detection and repair. However, managing database capacity for optimal cost and performance requires you to monitor and reconfigure capacity as workload characteristics change.

The new Amazon Neptune Serverless option scales automatically as queries and workloads change, adjusting capacity in fine-grained increments to provide just the right amount of database resources that an application needs.

https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/introducing-amazon-neptune-serverless-a-fully-managed-graph-database-that-adjusts-capacity-for-your-workloads/