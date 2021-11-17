AT&T to reach a dozen 5G Edge Zones by year's end

AT&T disclosed plans of getting to an even dozen 5G Edge Zones by the end of 2022, up from the current count of 10.

The Edge Zone facilities are standalone network cores with software defined network capabilities located in network data centers close to cross connect facilities that have fast connections to nearby cloud facilities run by the “hyperscaler” cloud providers.

AT&T says these edge zones powered by regional 5G standalone network cores will open a range of new capabilities that simply aren’t possible with 4G.

https://about.att.com/blogs/2022/legg-5g-edge-zones.html





