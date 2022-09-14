Arista posts record revenue of $1.2 billion, up 57% yoy

Arista Networks reported Q3 revenue of $1.177 billion, an increase of 11.9% compared to the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of 57.2% from the third quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin was 60.3%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 61.2% in the second quarter of 2022 and 63.9% in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $391.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $236.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

“Arista continues to outpace our networking peers with record revenue in Q3 2022,” said Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks. “Clearly, we are entering the next phase of Arista’s evolution in products, customer intimacy and new market expansion.”

Supply chain issues remained a factor.

International sales represented of 17% revenue, with Americas at 83%

Cloud titans was the largest vertical, followed enterprises.

Cloud titan partnerships grew stronger. Microsoft and Meta are continuing with their 400G journeys.

