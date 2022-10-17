Angola Cables picks Infinera’s ICE6 for subsea upgrade

Angola Cables selected Infinera’s ICE6 technology to upgrade its subsea network connecting Miami and São Paulo.

Angola Cables operates a robust subsea cable infrastructure and highly interconnected IP network through its SACS, Monet, and WACS submarine cable systems, directly connecting the Americas, Africa, and Europe; it also has established partnerships to expand connectivity to Asia.

The success of the U.S.-to-Brazil subsea network upgrade, which spans 6,500 km, paves the way for Angola Cables to upgrade its Monet cable system and modernize its entire global network. Infinera’s ICE6 solution enables Angola Cables to maximize the value of its subsea cables by leveraging unique features, including highly granular baud rate configuration, long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS), and Nyquist subcarriers.

“Infinera’s ICE6 technology will enable Angola Cables to lay the necessary foundation to upgrade all segments of their cable system to meet the needs of their customers today and in the future,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “We are delighted to work with their team on this upcoming deployment and provide a seamless upgrade to their existing network.”

