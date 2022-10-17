AMS-IX breaks 11 Tbps peak traffic record

On Sunday, 16-Oct-2022 at around 20:00 local time in Amsterdam, AMS-IX set a new Internet record: a traffic peak of 11 Tbps across the exchange.

ASM-IX said its the new peak traffic is foremost a result of the growth of the platform in Amsterdam. Many networks upgraded their port capacity last months to facilitate the exchange of larger traffic volumes. Moreover, the new peak is also a result of seasonal factors that influence the behaviour of Internet users. Internet users spend more time indoors on the Internet during the cold autumn days and on Sundays, people tend to have more time on their hands to use Internet services.

AMS-IX was close to 11 Tbits for some time, as in January this year the Network Operation Center of AMS-IX already clocked the exchange on 10.95 Tbps. The good weather as well as the end of the strict COVID-lockdowns meant that Internet traffic growth remained at the same level. Internet use grows worldwide with about 20% on a yearly basis, with an exception in 2020 during the pandemic when the Internet usage grew worldwide by roughly 40%.

AMS-IX CEO Peter van Burgel: “The digitalisation of our society continues, and this is reflected by the growth of our platform. I’d like to thank all the connected members and customers for their trust in our services. We are aware of our vital role in the functioning of the Internet.”







