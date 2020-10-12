Wednesday, October 19, 2022

American Tower implements Nokia's Altiplano SDN for FTTH

American Tower has deployed Nokia's Altiplano Open Access solution for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure in Argentina. The network controller solution uses virtualization to share network resources as slices of a physical network, enabling the wholesaling of fiber access on a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) basis. 

American Tower has already onboarded three virtual network operator tenants in the country. The new FTTH network in Argentina, with Nokia as the sole supplier, reaches close to a million homes passed.

Paul Choiseul, Vice President of Innovation - Transport and Networking - OCTO at American Tower, said: “Open Fiber to the home networks are growing rapidly and we’re delighted to be partnering with Nokia to help our network tenants deliver high speed broadband services and network connectivity to their residential and business customers in Argentina. With Nokia’s collaboration, we are leveraging the Altiplano SDAN Domain Controller to enhance our neutral host Network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform, allowing enhanced automation and delivering autonomy of operation to our virtual operators. Through the use of industry-standard APIs, Altiplano allows us to grant virtual network operators a “slice” of our network they can operate in a similar fashion as they would operate their own infrastructure, so they can offer differentiated wholesale products to address the unique needs of their customers and the services they require.”

