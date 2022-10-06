AMD says PC sales weak, data center sales on target

AMD released preliminary financial results, saying its third quarter revenue is expected to be approximately $5.6 billion, an increase of 29% year-over-year. The company previously expected revenue to increase approximately 55% year-over-year at the mid-point of guidance, citing lower than expected Client segment revenue resulting from reduced processor shipments due to a weaker than expected PC market and significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain.

Revenue for the Data Center, Gaming, and Embedded segments each increased significantly year-over-year in-line with the company’s expectations.

Gross margin is expected to be approximately 42% and non-GAAP() gross margin is expected to be approximately 50%. AMD previously expected non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 54%. The gross margin shortfall to expectations was primarily due to lower revenue driven by lower Client processor unit shipments and average selling price (ASP). In addition, the third quarter results are expected to include approximately $160 million of charges primarily for inventory, pricing, and related reserves in the graphics and client businesses.

“The PC market weakened significantly in the quarter,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “While our product portfolio remains very strong, macroeconomic conditions drove lower than expected PC demand and a significant inventory correction across the PC supply chain. As we navigate the current market conditions, we are pleased with the performance of our Data Center, Embedded, and Gaming segments and the strength of our diversified business model and balance sheet. We remain focused on delivering our leadership product roadmap and look forward to launching our next-generation 5nm data center and graphics products later this quarter.”

https://ir.amd.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/1093/amd-announces-preliminary-third-quarter-2022-financial