Aliro introduces end-to-end entanglement-based Quantum Network

Aliro Quantum, a quantum networking start-up that spun out of NarangLab at Harvard University, introduced its end-to-end entanglement-based Quantum Network solution.

AliroNet is hardware vendor agnostic and is licensed in three modes of operation. These three modes of operation align with the genuine quantum network rollout stages. Each mode of operation includes Aliro technical support services with the option to purchase additional services if necessary. AliroNet™ is delivered as a service and includes Aliro Simulator, Aliro Orchestrator, Aliro Controller, and AlirOS™.

The company says its unified solution can be used to emulate entanglement-based quantum networks, implement small scale pilots, and deploy full-scale universal entanglement-based quantum networks.

"Aliro is building quantum networks and creating a foundation for the Quantum Internet," said Jim Ricotta, CEO and Chairman of Aliro Quantum. "The introduction of AliroNet will accelerate our successful collaboration with commercial and government entities to enable the simulation, design, and implementation of multipurpose Quantum Networks."

