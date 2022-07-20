Algar Telecom upgrades subsea infrastructure with Infinera

Algar Telecom, a leading provider of telecom and IT solutions in Brazil, has selected Infinera's GX Series Compact Modular Platform and FlexILS Open Optical Line System to modernize and scale its subsea network infrastructure.

Algar Telecom will deploy Infinera’s state-of-the-art coherent technology to increase capacity on its jointly owned Monet Cable System connecting Boca Raton in Florida with landing sites in Fortaleza and Praia Grande in Brazil, expanding its spectrum service offerings and paving the way for new operator partnerships.

“As the high-speed connectivity needs of our customers evolve, we continue to deploy best-in-class technology to ensure superior network resiliency and scalability,” said Ivan Mendes, Wholesale and IOT Director. “Our technology partnership with Infinera enables us to provide modern and flexible optical transport and ensure economies of scale and efficiency in the services we deliver.”

Infinera’s ICE6-powered GX solution delivers the capacity and reach required for high-performance submarine cable spectrum and leverages the unique features of Infinera’s optical engine, which include Nyquist subcarriers, forward error correction gain sharing, and photonic integrated circuit-based technology. The solution also includes Intelligent Power Management tools that will enable Algar Telecom to effectively manage optical power across the entire fiber spectrum and maintain spectrum service stability under diverse and challenging conditions.

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with Algar Telecom to help them deliver a superior customer experience as they expand their services across the subsea spectrum and throughout Brazil,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera.

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/algar-telecom-selects-infinera-to-modernize-and-scale-subsea-network

