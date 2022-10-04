ADVA launches network security company

ADVA launched a specialist security company committed to protecting mission-critical communication networks from cyberattacks.

The new Adva Network Security will operated as a separate company, that develops, produces and integrates encryption technology able to withstand increasingly sophisticated threats. With its own IT infrastructure and secure data center facilities in Germany, Adva Network Security will collaborate with national security organizations to ensure end-to-end network protection that meets the highest industry requirements, including safeguarding data against strikes from quantum computers.

ADVA said the new company will complement its own networking technology portfolio, building on ADVA’s unique portfolio of security technologies, including its optical transport solution that was the first on the market to be approved by the German Federal Ministry for Information Security (BSI) for the transmission of up to VS-V classified data, followed by ADVA’s Ethernet encryption solution at the end of 2022.

Adva Network Security solutions inherit ADVA’s NIST 140-2 certification for various products, ensuring that encryption meets the strict demands of American security authorities. The company is also in the process of achieving FIPS 140-3 certification. What’s more, the company offers high-bandwidth quantum-safe transport, enabling customers to apply future-proof security solutions to their infrastructure and guaranteeing that valuable information cannot be seized and stored today, ready to be deciphered when large-scale quantum computers become readily accessible.

“By creating Adva Network Security, we’re ensuring that networks can deliver new levels of protection to safeguard ever-more sensitive communications such as national security services. We live in a world where the value of information is increasing. At the same time, criminal hackers and unfriendly government actors have unprecedented financial resources at their disposal. Our new independent organization of highly specialized security experts will provide protection for the most sensitive data in motion at every network layer,” said Michael Roth, GM of Adva Network Security.

“By creating Adva Network Security as a separate entity, we’re empowering businesses and governments to confront this most urgent issue. Through our new company, we’re enabling customers to comprehensively address the data vulnerability crisis that threatens every aspect of our lives,” commented Christoph Glingener, CEO of ADVA. “Adva Network Security encryption technology has been tested by the most experienced and competent experts. It secures even the fastest data connections with the lowest latency, protecting communications without compromising the transmission quality.”

https://www.advasecurity.com/en