ADTRAN expects to exceed Q3 expectations

Adtran reported preliminary Q3 results saying revenues are $340.7 million, preliminary gross margin is 28.8%, preliminary non‑GAAP gross margin is 38.1%, preliminary operating expenses are $142.1 million, preliminary non‑GAAP operating expenses are $109.0 million, preliminary GAAP operating loss is $61.1 million, and preliminary non-GAAP operating income is $20.9 million.

The GAAP gross margin and operating expenses are inclusive of material purchase accounting adjustments and certain one-time transaction expenses related to the business combination with ADVA Optical Networking SE.

Adtran’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “In the first quarter of our combination with ADVA, we experienced strong demand in the combined company resulting in revenue and adjusted operating income that is expected to exceed market expectations.”

Final results will be released as planned on November 8, 2022.

https://investors.adtran.com/news-and-events/press-release-details/2022/ADTRAN-Holdings-Announces-Preliminary-Results-for-the-Third-Quarter-of-2022-19b2faeab/default.aspx