1.6Tbps OSFP-XD AECs for hyperscale spines

Credo unveiled its 1.6Tbps OSFP-XD HiWire CLOS Active Electrical Cable (AEC) supporting lengths up to 2.75m in a thin, compact, cable form factor to support the dense spine switching requirements for next generation hyperscale data centers.

The 1.6Tbps OSFP-XD AEC supports 16 bi-directional lanes of 112Gbps communication with an industry standard Attachement Unit Interface (AUI) on each end. It supports cable lengths up to 2.75m using a compact 32AWG cable connecting the two ends that is no larger than two Cat6e cables. The OSFP-XD AEC consumes less than 20W of power per end and offers the most reliable, lowest power interconnect for in-rack applications such as Distributed, Disaggregated Chassis (DDCs).





Don Barnetson, Vice President of AEC Product at Credo, provides an overview.

https://youtu.be/1Lc85VCRhNs